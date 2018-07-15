‘Well Done, My Friend’, Says Tendulkar as Dhoni Reaches 10,000 ODI Runs

Fantastic achievement!! @msdhoni , congratulations on scoring 10,000 runs in ODIs! Well done, my friend.

10000 runs well done @msdhoni superb effort. @SpartanSportsAU pic.twitter.com/ys4vJJC3fu

Another milestone at the Mecca of cricket, Lords.. Dhoni makes 10,000 runs... Congratulations @msdhoni Treat to watch you play... pic.twitter.com/mkpM8fzmfU