‘Well Done, My Friend’, Says Tendulkar as Dhoni Reaches 10,000 ODI Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 15, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
MS Dhoni (AP Image)

England trounced India at Lord’s by a massive 86 runs in the second ODI on Saturday. After setting a target of 323 courtesy Joe Root’s brilliant century, England bundled out India for a paltry 236 to level the three-match series 1-1.

Even though India did not have the best of outings, MS Dhoni hogged the limelight once more as he brought up a personal milestone. During his innings of 37, Dhoni became the fourth Indian batsman and 12th overall to aggregate 10,000 runs.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was the first player in ODI history to reach the milestone, congratulated former India captain on Twitter. He wrote, “Fantastic achievement!! @msdhoni, congratulations on scoring 10,000 runs in ODIs! Well done, my friend.”

Another member of the 10K club, Kumar Sangakkara also congratulated Dhoni. He tweeted, “The batting position, the strike rate, the impact and the average make it phenomenal.”





Other present and former cricketers like David Warner, Virender Sehwag and Vinod Kambli also lauded Dhoni’s achievement.









Dhoni, during the second ODI, entered another prestigious club. During England's innings, in-form batsman Jos Buttler became Dhoni's 300th scalp in the 50-over format. Dhoni joined the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara as the only players to have achieved this milestone.

First Published: July 15, 2018, 11:44 AM IST

