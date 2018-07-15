‘Well Done, My Friend’, Says Tendulkar as Dhoni Reaches 10,000 ODI Runs

Even though India did not have the best of outings, MS Dhoni hogged the limelight once more as he brought up a personal milestone. During his innings of 37, Dhoni became the fourth Indian batsman and 12th overall to aggregate 10,000 runs.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was the first player in ODI history to reach the milestone, congratulated former India captain on Twitter. He wrote, “Fantastic achievement!! @msdhoni, congratulations on scoring 10,000 runs in ODIs! Well done, my friend.”
Fantastic achievement!! @msdhoni, congratulations on scoring 10,000 runs in ODIs! Well done, my friend.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 15, 2018
Another member of the 10K club, Kumar Sangakkara also congratulated Dhoni. He tweeted, “The batting position, the strike rate, the impact and the average make it phenomenal.”
Congrats @msdhoni on the 10,000. The batting position, the strike rate, the impact and the average make it phenomenal.
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 14, 2018
Other present and former cricketers like David Warner, Virender Sehwag and Vinod Kambli also lauded Dhoni’s achievement.
10000 runs well done @msdhoni superb effort. @SpartanSportsAU pic.twitter.com/ys4vJJC3fu
— David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 15, 2018
Congratulations MS Dhoni on 10000 ODI runs. Fantastic achievement to do it at an average of 51.5 .
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2018
Another milestone at the Mecca of cricket, Lords.. Dhoni makes 10,000 runs... Congratulations @msdhoni Treat to watch you play... pic.twitter.com/mkpM8fzmfU
— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 14, 2018
Dhoni, during the second ODI, entered another prestigious club. During England's innings, in-form batsman Jos Buttler became Dhoni's 300th scalp in the 50-over format. Dhoni joined the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara as the only players to have achieved this milestone.
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
First Published: July 15, 2018, 11:44 AM IST