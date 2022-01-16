‘Well Done on the Headache You Left Behind’: Ashwin Hails Virat Kohli’s ‘Legacy’ as India’s Test captain

Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter on Sunday to acknowledge Virat Kohli’s stint as India’s Test captain. The off-spinner has been one of the players who witnessed the transition of leadership in 2014 when MS Dhoni bade adieu to the longest format and the batsman from Delhi took over. Since then, the team reached unnavigated destinations, stamping its authority on the world map as a Test cricket giant.

In a series of tweets, Ashwin described Kohli’s greatness as a captain that changed the face and fate of Team India in past years.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s Not in a Great Space at the Moment’: Former Cricketer Decodes Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit Test Captaincy

“Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England, Sl etc etc,” Ashwin tweeted.

Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

Ashwin spoke about his takeaway from Kohli’s captaincy career. The former appreciated the former captain for creating such an environment from where Indian cricket will only rise higher.

“Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done @imVkohli on the headache you…

“…have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. “We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on,” Ashwin added.

have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. “We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on “ 👏👏👏 #Virat #CricketTwitter— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India’s Test captain. He confirmed the development through a social media post, stating that everything has to come to a halt at some stage.

ALSO READ | Captain Virat Kohli Lives by the Sword, Dies by the Sword

Under Kohli leadership, India played 68 Test matches out of which they registered victory in 40 games. 17 of them ended in a draw while they lost 11 face-offs. The 33-year-old stands fourth on the list of captains with most Test wins after the likes of Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here