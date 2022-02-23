We'll Have Just One Head Coach For All Cricket Formats, Says New CA Chairman

Days after reportedly saying that he was “open to advice" on separate coaches for the Test and limited-overs sides in the aftermath of head coach Justin Langer’s controversial exit, Cricket Australia’s (CA) new chairman Lachlan Henderson said on Wednesday that the coach’s role “won’t be split".

A report in SEN’s Whateley quoting Henderson said on Wednesday that Langer’s replacement as head coach “will oversee the Test and limited-overs teams".

Former cricketer Andrew McDonald has been made the team’s interim coach for the Test and limited-overs tour of Pakistan in March-April and CA is likely to take a call on a full-time coach while the team plays in the subcontinent.

Henderson said on Wednesday that, “We’ve been clear that a single head coach is what we’re going to appoint. We need to work with who is appointed to work out how that might look down the track, so we’ll reflect on how things have gone in the past.

“It is worth pointing out that it’s an incredibly congested schedule over the next 12 to 18 months and the appointed head coach will have a say if they’re not available for every aspect of that schedule," added Henderson.

On how long the process to appoint a new head coach will take, the report quoting Henderson said that, “That process is underway and it’s happening as we speak. There will be an appointment made at an appropriate time, but it won’t be a lengthy process. It’s likely that the appointment will be made well after the players and the team arrive in Pakistan. I don’t have the exact date on me, but I know that process has begun."

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss, ex-South African opener Gary Kirsten and several other former cricketers and coaches have been linked to the Australian coaching job.

