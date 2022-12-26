'We'll Obey Whatever Government Would Suggest': PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on Travelling to India for 2023 WC

The tussle between BCCI and PCB seems to have taken a backseat after the sacking of Ramiz Raja. With the return of Najam Sethi, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to follow the guidelines issued by the government when it comes to travelling to India for the 50-over World Cup next year.

As reported by Pakistan’s Geo News, Sethi said that Pakistan and India cricket issues are beyond the cricket board’s control and the government always decides them.

Also Read: ‘Amit Mishra Will be Used as an Impact Player’: Coach Explains Why LSG Have Bought The Veteran Spinner

“We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government’s advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman,” he said, Geo News reported.

“As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is; we’ll take a decision which is in the better interest of the game.

“We have to see what the other board’s position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, we will not take any step which can cause any isolation,” he added.

Replying to a question, Sethi said there would be no gag on former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s commentary assignments.

“I’ve always respected him, I understand his position, but we will always welcome if he wants to do commentary assignments in the future,” he said, GeoNews reported.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Gave Me Lots of Advice When I Was in CSK; Looking Forward to Play for KKR - Narayan Jagadeesan

Sethi also confirmed that the PCB had approached Micky Arthur for a coaching assignment, but nothing has been finalised as of yet. He said they would decide on the coach in 8 to 10 days.

“We have contacted Micky Arthur, and he is currently busy with Derbyshire. We have sought his consultation on whether he is available or not and if he has some names to suggest to us,” Sethi said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here