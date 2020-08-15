Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

'Well Played!': Jharkhand CM Homent Soren Leads Politicians in Paying Tribute to MS Dhoni

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari were among a host of politicians who bid farewell to India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

News18.com |August 15, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
'Well Played!': Jharkhand CM Homent Soren Leads Politicians in Paying Tribute to MS Dhoni

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were among a host of politicians who bid farewell to India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, retired from international cricket on Saturday.

Home Minister Shah thanked Dhoni for "his unparalleled contributions to the Indian cricket and hoped that he will continue to contribute in strengthening the game".

"MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours," said Shah. "World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!"

"You took India’s name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you," said Gadkari in a tweet.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from Dhoni's home state, said the entire country and the world is happy and proud of Dhoni's achievements.

Soren also called for a farewell match for Dhoni in state capital Ranchi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Dhoni was the only captain under whom India achieved the top spot in all formats of cricket.

Kejriwal said Dhoni's actions on the cricket pitch will always inspire youngsters.

Amit ShahDhonidhoni agedhoni newsdhoni retiredDhoni Retirementdhoni retirement newsHemant SorenJharkhandM S Dhonimahendra singhmahendra singh dhoniMS DhoniMs Dhoni newsms dhoni retirementmsdmsd retirementNitin Gadkarisuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more