'Well Played!': Jharkhand CM Homent Soren Leads Politicians in Paying Tribute to MS Dhoni

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were among a host of politicians who bid farewell to India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.
Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, retired from international cricket on Saturday.
Home Minister Shah thanked Dhoni for "his unparalleled contributions to the Indian cricket and hoped that he will continue to contribute in strengthening the game".
"MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours," said Shah. "World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!"
"You took India’s name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you," said Gadkari in a tweet.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from Dhoni's home state, said the entire country and the world is happy and proud of Dhoni's achievements.
Soren also called for a farewell match for Dhoni in state capital Ranchi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Dhoni was the only captain under whom India achieved the top spot in all formats of cricket.
Kejriwal said Dhoni's actions on the cricket pitch will always inspire youngsters.
