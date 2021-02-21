Went For Walk on The Beach: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How He Coped With Australia Snub Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav might have made it to the Indian team but the journey wasn't easy at all. Surya had to bat consistently but despite this it wasn't just enough for the selectors to field this Mumbai stalwart into the playing eleven.

The 30-year-old has now revealed how he handled the frustration when he was snubbed from India's T20 squad for Australia tour despire a great IPL 2020.

"I actually went alone to the beach for the walk. I told my wife I would be back in an hour. I wanted to think, actually plan out how I would go about it in the next few matches because we had some important matches coming up in the IPL. It was important for me to turn up and win games for our team," Suryakumar said on Sports Today's Youtube channel.

"I just said 'give me some time, I will just go for a walk alone and come back, you will see a wide smile on my face'.

"And when I came back to the (Mumbai Indians) team room, there were a lot of players sitting there and they actually came up to me and asked me to keep working hard and asked me to wait for the right time and opportunity. They told me it would come my way."

Earlier yesterday, Suryakumar Yadav was named in India's T20 squad against England.Virat Kohli will lead and Rohit Sharma also returns as the T20 Vice Captain. But most importantly Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in this squad too. Yadav made a special fan following for himself when he had a staredown with India captain Virat Kohli during the IPL in UAE. He has remained a consistent performer over the years in domestic cricket and many thought it was time that he gets his due. Finally at 30, he is very close to an India debut.