Went For Walk on The Beach: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How He Coped With Australia Snub

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 6 Mar, SatUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 8 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
23:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st T20I - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
20:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
20:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
20:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 21 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 29 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Capelle
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Went For Walk on The Beach: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How He Coped With Australia Snub
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav might have made it to the Indian team but the journey wasn't easy at all. Surya had to bat consistently but despite this it wasn't just enough for the selectors to field this Mumbai stalwart into the playing eleven.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 21, 2021, 10:47 PM IST
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav might have made it to the Indian team but the journey wasn't easy at all. Surya had to bat consistently but despite this it wasn't just enough for the selectors to field this Mumbai stalwart into the playing eleven.The 30-year-old has now revealed how he handled the frustration when he was snubbed from India's T20 squad for Australia tour despire a great IPL 2020.
ALSO READ - After Talking About Depression, Virat Kohli Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Helped Him Recover
"I actually went alone to the beach for the walk. I told my wife I would be back in an hour. I wanted to think, actually plan out how I would go about it in the next few matches because we had some important matches coming up in the IPL. It was important for me to turn up and win games for our team," Suryakumar said on Sports Today's Youtube channel.
"I just said 'give me some time, I will just go for a walk alone and come back, you will see a wide smile on my face'.
ALSO READ - Who is Kaviya Maran? The ‘SRH Auction Girl' that Got Fans Talking on Social Media
"And when I came back to the (Mumbai Indians) team room, there were a lot of players sitting there and they actually came up to me and asked me to keep working hard and asked me to wait for the right time and opportunity. They told me it would come my way."
Earlier yesterday, Suryakumar Yadav was named in India's T20 squad against England.Virat Kohli will lead and Rohit Sharma also returns as the T20 Vice Captain. But most importantly Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in this squad too. Yadav made a special fan following for himself when he had a staredown with India captain Virat Kohli during the IPL in UAE. He has remained a consistent performer over the years in domestic cricket and many thought it was time that he gets his due. Finally at 30, he is very close to an India debut.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking