WEP vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, September 24, 01:30 PM IST

WEP vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Western Province and Highveld Lions: Cricket South Africa (CSA) is all set to kickstart their domestic T20 tournament, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, on September 24, Friday. The league will run from September 24 to October 22 with two venues — Diamond Oval in Kimberley and Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein hosting the matches.

A total of 16 teams will be participating in the event. All the teams have been divided into four different pools. Pool A teams include the likes of Gauteng, Northern Cape, South Western Districts, and Western Provinces.

In Pool B, there are four teams — Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, and Northerns,while Pool C teams are Boland, Easterns, North West, and South Africa Under-19s. Pool D features teams like Eastern Province, Border, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo.

In the first match of the T20 league, Western Province will square off against Highveld Lions. Province didn’t enjoy an ideal outing last year as they ended up at the last position in Pool C. Highveld Lions, on the other hand, lifted the cup after beating Dolphins in the finals by 4 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Highveld Lions; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs HL Telecast

The Western Province vs Highveld Lions match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEP vs HL Live Streaming

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

WEP vs HL Match Details

The first match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Western Province and Highveld Lions at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 24, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

WEP vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Kyle Verreynne

Vice-Captain:Tony de Zorzi

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Batsmen: Dominic Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamzal

All-rounders: Kagiso Rapulana, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks

WEP vs HL Probable XIs:

Western Province: Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Jonathan Bird, Aviwe Mgijima, Jordan Woolf, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Simmonds

Highveld Lions: Shane Dadswell, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Ntuli, Lutho Sipamla

