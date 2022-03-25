WEP vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 25, 04:30 PM IST

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Western Province and Knights: In the 18th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, we have Knights crossing swords with Western Province. The two teams have experienced completely contrasting fortunes in the league so far.

Knights are facing a tough time in the One Day competition. They have played a total of three games so far and have lost all. They are coming into the Friday game after losing their last match to North West by three wickets. The bowlers need to be more consistent in the games to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

On the other hand, the Western Province are entertaining the cricket fans with good performances. They have won two games while their one match was abandoned due to rain. With ten points to their name, Province are third in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Knights, here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs KTS Telecast

Western Province vs Knights game will not telecast in India

WEP vs KTS Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEP vs KTS Match Details

The match will be hosted at Newlands in Cape Town at 04:30 PM IST on March 25, Friday.

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mihlali Mpongwana

Vice-Captain - Tony de Zorzi

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Petrus van Biljon

Batters: Gavin Kaplan, Tony de Zorzi, Raynard van Tonder, Richard Levi, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Kyle Simmonds, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Alfred Mothoa, Mihlali Mpongwana

WEP vs KTS Probable XIs:

Western Province: Gavin Kaplan, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Lwando Tywaku, Daniel Smith(wk), Beuran Hendricks, Basheer Walters, Siya Plaatjie, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana

Knights: Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Pite van Biljon, Mangaliso Mosehle(wk), Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jason Raubenheimer, Matthew Kleinveldt, Rilee Rossouw, Romano Terblanche

