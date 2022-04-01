WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, April 1, 4:30 pm IST

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Western Province and Rocks: Both Western Province and Rocks need to bring their A-game to the fore in their clash on Friday. The two teams have been indifferent form-wise in the league so far. Western Province and Rocks have featured in five games each. They have won two games each while losing as many.

Western Province failed to make an impact in their game as they suffered a loss at the hands of Knights. Batting first, the Knights scored 304 runs. In the second innings, Province ended up with 266 runs to lose the game by 38 runs. Daniel Smith and Geroge Linde have a good fight as they scored 59 and 55 runs respectively.

Rocks scored a victory in their recent encounter by defeating North West by 27 runs. Rocks produced a sublime batting performance by collecting 251 runs in 50 overs. With the ball, Achille Cloete and Hardus Viljoen led the attack as they picked three wickets each.

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs ROC Telecast

Western Province vs Rocks game will not be telecast in India.

WEP vs ROC Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEP vs ROC Match Details

The match will be hosted at Newlands in Cape Town at 4:30 pm IST on April 01, Friday.

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ziyaad Abrahams

Vice-Captain - Jonathan Bird

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clyde Fortuin, Daniel Smith

Batters: Stiaan van Zyl, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Kyle Simmonds, George Linde

Bowlers: Mihlali Mpongwana, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams

WEP vs ROC Probable XIs:

Western Province: Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi(c), Lwando Tywaku, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, T Moreki, Daniel Smith(w), George Linde

Rocks: Pieter Malan (c), Siyabonga Mahima, Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg

