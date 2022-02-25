WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 25, 06:00 PM IST

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Western Province and Rocks: Western Province and Rocks will be squaring off in the second semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. The first encounter between the two sides saw Province hammering Rocks by six wickets. Province easily chased a total of 142 runs as opening batter Richard Levi smacked 67 runs.

Western Province have played a total of seven matches so far, winning five and losing two games. After winning their first five games, the team seemed off-color in their last two games. The franchise endured two back-to-back losses against Titans and Dolphins to occupy second place in the points table.

On the contrary, Rocks made a poor start but gained momentum in the second half of the league stage. The franchise ended up at fourth place with four wins and three losses. Rocks were on a four-match winning streak but they suffered a defeat against Knights in their last game by three runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs ROC Telecast

WEP vs ROC match will not be telecast in India.

WEP vs ROC Live Streaming

The Western Province vs Rocks game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WEP vs ROC Match Details

The Western Province vs Rocks contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 06:00 PM IST on February 25, Friday.

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ferisco Adams

Vice-Captain- Pieter Malan

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas

Batters: Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, George Linde

Bowlers: Basheeru-Deen Walters, Hardus Viljoen, Ziyaad Abrahams

WEP vs ROC Probable XIs:

Western Province: Richard Levi, Mohammad Yaseen Vallie, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Vilas, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds

Rocks: Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Achille Cloete, Cebo Tshiki, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Ziyaad Abrahams

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here