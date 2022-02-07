WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 7, 1:30 pm IST

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Western Province and Rocks: The 2022 edition of the CSA T20 Challenge kickstarts on February 7, Monday with an encounter between Western Province and Rocks. The tournament will feature a total of eight teams namely Western Province, Rocks, Titans, Lions, Warriors, Knights, Dolphins, and North West fighting against each other.

All the 28 league matches followed by the final and semi-final will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. Both Western Province and Rocks will be making their debut in the competition on Monday.

Western Province have been more weightage to experience while selecting their squad. They have signed players like Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, and Tony de Zorzi. Rocks are also one of the formidable sides in the tournament owing to the presence of players like Pieter Malan and Janneman Malan in their team.

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs ROC Telecast

WEP vs ROC match will not be telecast in India.

WEP vs ROC Live Streaming

The Western Province vs Rocks game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEP vs ROC Match Details

The Western Province vs Rocks contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST on February 7, Monday.

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Janneman Malan

Vice-Captain- Wayne Parnell

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas

Batters: Tony de Zorzi, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Shaun von Berg, George Linde, Ferisco Adams

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Ziyaad Abrahams

WEP vs ROC Probable XIs:

Western Province: Tshepo Moreki, Dane Vilas, Richard Levi, Mohammad Yaseen Vallie, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell

Rocks: Michael Copeland, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Ziyaad Abrahams, Achille Cloete, Cebo Tshiki, Ferisco Adams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here