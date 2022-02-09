WEP vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For CSA T20 Challenge 2022, February 9, 6 PM IST Wednesday

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Match 6 between Western Province and Warriors: The Western Province (WEP) will lock horns with the Warriors (WAR) in the sixth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Both sides won their inaugural matches of the tournament and they will be looking to continue their momentum in this match as well.

The Wayne Parnell-led Western Province defeated the Rocks by six wickets, as they comfortably chased 143 run target in just 17 overs. On the other hand, Sinethemba Qeshile and his Warriors saw a win coming their way against Titans by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs WAR Telecast

WEP vs WAR match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

WEP vs WAR Live Streaming

The Western Province vs Warriors game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WEP vs WAR Match Details

The Western Province vs Warriors contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 PM IST on Wednesday, February 9.

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wihan Lubbe

Vice-Captain: Aviwe Mgijima

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dane Vilas

Batters: Richard Levi, Tristan Stubbs, Aviwe Mgijima

Allrounders: Wayne Parnell, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde

Bowlers: Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood

WEP vs WAR Probable XIs

Western Province: Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas (WK), Gavin Kaplan, Wayne Parnell (C), George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood

Warriors: Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Tiaan van Vuuren, Sinethemba Qeshile (C,WK), Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Tsepo Ndwandwa

