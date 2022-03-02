'We're All Numb at His Tragedy And Here The Boy Was Ready to Go Out And Bat': Punit Bisht Recalls Virat Kohli's Emotional Match After Father's Demise

Virat Kohli’s former Delhi teammate Punit Bisht recalled the emotional Ranji match when the former India captain came out to bat for his team hours after his father’s demise. Virat was very close to his father Prem Kohli as he often talked about him at public platforms. His father, a lawyer, suffered a brain stroke in the middle of the night when Kohli was just 17-year-old. It was an emotional moment for the charismatic batsman but he displayed some sheer determination towards the game and went to the field to save the match for his team.

Bisht, who was not out alongside Kohli ahead of the day’s play, revealed that when he entered the dressing room on the third day of the match against Karnataka back in 2006, there was deafening silence all around and sitting in a corner was a 17-year-old Kohli, eyes all welled up.

Bisht heaped praise on Kohli’s courage and said the whole team was numb at his tragedy but the 17-year-old was ready to face the opposition bowlers.

“To this day I wonder, how in the world did he muster the courage to drop in at the ground. We were all numb at his tragedy and here the boy was standing in the dressing room and ready to go out and bat," Bisht told PTI.

He further remembered that then Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas and coach Chetan Chauhan had told him to go home as his father’s last rites were not performed but the gritty Kohli didn’t want Delhi to lose a batter in the crucial game.

“Mind it, his father’s last rites hadn’t been performed and he had just come because he didn’t want his team to lose a batter as we were not in a great position," Bisht tried to remember the events of the following morning.

“Chetan sir, if memory doesn’t serve me wrong, was our coach that season. Both Chetan sir and Mithun bhai told Virat to go home as they were not sure whether it would be a prudent idea to let the kid go out there in a tense situation and how he would mentally cope up, " he added.

Bisht, once Delhi’s premier wicketkeeper, who now plays as a professional for Meghalaya, hailed the former Indian skipper and said he’s made of different stuff.

“Trust me, no one in the team even had a second thought that he should go back and be with his family and take his own time to grieve. But this is Virat Kohli we are talking about. He was made of different stuff," Bisht said.

The batting maestro came a long way in international cricket as he is regarded as one of the best batters to ever play the game. On March 4, Kohli will play his 100th Test match for India which in itself is a remarkable feat.

