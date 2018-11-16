We're Feeling Good About Bowling Last on This Turning Wicket: Jack Leach

Loading...
Sri Lanka ended the second day of the Test match with a 46-run lead over England, and while Leach said that he was disappointed the hosts eventually took the lead, he is confident of a good showing in the last innings.
“We had a chat and we're a little bit disappointed that they've got a lead,” Leach said speaking after the end of second day’s play. “At one point we were hoping we would have that lead going but we're feeling good about bowling last on that wicket.
“On these wickets you have to be extra patient, always asking questions of the batter. I feel I could have done that a little better and that's something I have to take away and learn from.”
While Leach is conditioned to bowling on turning tracks for his country side Somerset at Taunton, he believes that actually trying to reduce the amount of spin on naturally turning Sri Lankan wickets can be helpful.
“I liked seeing it spin but sometimes you bowl a lot of balls that miss the outside edge,” said the 27 year old. “Those balls look great but they're not creating a chance. At times that craft is 'how can I take spin off', maybe get one to slide or just grip a little bit.”
Leach picked up 3-70 from his 29 overs, and then came in to bat for one over as a night watchman with Rory Burns.
“No, I didn't expect that,” Leach said, speaking about his ‘promotion’ to the top of the order. “It was a good moment, I've taken Tres' spot at the top of the order! I just knew I had to get through one over and make it last as long as possible.
“I could hear the crowd cheering every ball so that got me going a little bit. I was pleased to make the end of the day.”
First Published: November 16, 2018, 1:09 AM IST