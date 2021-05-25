- 1st ODI - 23 May, 2021Match Ended257/6(50.0) RR 5.14
'We Were Little Scared of Him' - Prithvi Shaw Recalls Experience of Being Coached by Rahul Dravid During U-19 World Cup
Prithvi Shaw revealed that Rahul Dravid doesn't force anyone to change their natural game and only chips in when mistakes are repeated.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw and the legendary Rahul Dravid combined to bring home the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 trophy as India won their fourth title in history. Shaw was the team captain and Dravid head coach as they beat Australia in the final.
Since then, Shaw has graduated to the next stage, playing international cricket for India and he has now recalled the experience of working with Dravid.
Throwing light on how the batting legend’s process of guiding youngsters, and him in particular, Shaw revealed that Dravid doesn’t force anyone to change their natural game and only chips in when mistakes are repeated.
“We toured together with sir (Dravid) before world cup (U-19) also. He never forced any player to be like him. He didn’t change anything in batting. Told me to stick to my natural game. He knew if I play the Powerplay overs, then it’s difficult to get me out,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.
“He mostly talked about the mental aspect, tactics and how to approach a game. He never spoke much – just during meetings. Wanted us to enjoy the game. If we are repeating mistakes then on;y he’ll come and tell you about it,” he added.
Shaw revealed that the U-19 squad was a bit scared of Dravid but off the field, he was completely different. “With Rahul sir you have to be disciplined. We were a little scared of him. Off the field, he was quite friendly with us, used to join us for dinner, Sitting with a legend like him was a dream come true. Every youngster dreams of that,” he said.
“I am sure he’s also gone through the phases of U-19 cricket. So he knew exactly what to get in from us during the tour. Used to speak with each player specifically,” he added.
The 21-year-old Shaw has played five Tests and 3 ODIs so far since making international debut in 2018. He’s sort of on a comeback trail having been plagued by issues on and off the field.
For Shaw, captaining India U-19 team was a dream come true. “It was a dream captaining. Proud moment when we won the world cup. We were actually a really good team,” he said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
