'We're Seeing Improvement': SRH Captain Kane Williamson Lauds His Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was a happy man with his team putting up yet another impressive performance against a strong side in IPL 2022. The team that finished at the bottom of the points table last year, started the season on a disappointing note as well, suffering back-to-back defeats.

However, since then, SRH players have pulled their socks up and the result is an ever-improving display that has seen them beat Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders for a hat-trick of wins.

“It was a step up again," Williamson said at the post-match presentation. “It was important to take early wickets with the ball and a little bit of dew came in which was helpful for us."

He continued, The death bowling was great too. Rahul Tripathi was amazing and so was Aiden Markram, although in different roles. Marco, with his bounce and pace, was a big part of our attack with Bhuvneshwar, who swings the ball."

Chasing 176, Tripathi put their team on course with a brilliant 71 before Markram took over with an unbeaten 68 that included the winning six off Pat Cummins in the 18th over of their chase.

However, before the batters put on a show, it was SRH pacers, especially young pace sensation Umran Malik who showed some control and accuracy to trouble the KKR batters.

“It is just about getting the fields right for Malik. He touches 150ks on every ball and has been nicked off for fours. But he has been patient. There are many little things we can work on, and the guys are working on them. We’re seeing the improvement," Williamson said.

However, SRH will have just a day to savour their win as they return to the field this Sunday when they square off against Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium.

