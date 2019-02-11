‘We’re Still in the Game’ – Roach Confident Despite Wood Heroics

Loading...
“I played well with the bat, I had to, we needed someone to hang around with Dowrich at that stage and I believe we’re still in it," said Roach after the day’s play.
"We need a big effort tomorrow morning, we’re 2-0 up but we want to win 3-0. It showed in Barbados and Antigua that we can do it.
Roach added that the second day – which was dominated by Mark Wood’s showing with the ball – was a good day of cricket all round but conceded that the home side would like to chase a target below 300 in the second innings.
"It was a great day of cricket – Broad also held a nice one in the deep and Wood bowled a very good spell for England.
“Anything under 300 will be fantastic (to chase). We want to come here tomorrow and obviously put in a good performance. I think the guys have it in them."
Roach, who ended with figures of 4/48 and played out 43 deliveries to remain unbeaten on 16 with the bat, said he’s been working on aspects of his technique and hopes to continue bowling well in the second innings.
“I didn’t get the wickets yesterday so I guess you could say I made up for it today. We had specific plans and we knew where we had to bowl.
“Somebody had to do it this morning and again I was happy to make a contribution for the team.”
"I have been working hard on this technical stuff and it has been working for me. My biggest problem was obviously getting wickets in the second innings, but I have been doing that quite [well] in this series.
“Hopefully, I can come in tomorrow and do the same thing for the Windies. I’m happy with the maximum effort I put in all the way through this series.
“It has been hard work, has been a tough series, day in and day out, but we reaped rewards."
England vs West Indies 2019england vs windiesengland vs windies 2019kemar roachmark woodSt Luciawest indies vs england 2019Windies vs EnglandWindies vs England 2019
First Published: February 11, 2019, 10:29 AM IST