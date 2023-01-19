'We're Talking About Such a Big Legend': Irfan Pathan Feels No Need to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Form

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that there is no need to worry about Rohit Sharma’s form in recent times. The swashbuckling opener last scored an ODI century way back in January 2020 as his conversation rate of fifty to a century has dipped drastically. The Indian captain looked in good touch during the Sri Lanka ODIs but he failed to convert good starts into big scores. He was close to ending the drought in the first ODI against Lanka but missed the opportunity and was dismissed for 83.

He also threw his wicket away after a good start in the series opener versus New Zealand and was dismissed by Blair Tickner for 34.

Pathan said that the Indian skipper is in decent touch and it’s just he has been struggling to convert the starts but there is no need to worry about his form in ODI cricket.

“He played very good shots. He hit over cover on the up with a high elbow and played the pull shots - flawless batting, but when he gets out you feel that he played a false shot. I will say again that the way Rohit Sharma is batting, there is no need to worry at all in white-ball cricket, especially in ODI cricket," Pathan said on Start Sports.

However, Pathan suggested that he might have to tweak his technique a bit for the red-ball cricket as his front leg is going a bit across.

“He just has to pay a little attention to his front leg when he goes to red-ball cricket. I am sure the team management will also have their eyes on that, it is going a little too across. So it is happening either because of that or the mindset," he added.

The southpaw said that it’s all about the mindset and Rohit is a legend of the game and he will soon return to his best.

“It is all a mindset game here because if such a big player has slight issues with his technique, he makes the adjustment and he has the ability. That is why Rohit Sharma has reached close to 10000 runs. We are talking about such a big legend, there is no need to worry."

“I found him batting at his best in the first match (against Sri Lanka) when he scored 83 runs. In the last match also, where he scored 42 runs, he looked very good. He was himself extremely disappointed when he got out."

