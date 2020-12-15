CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » West Indies Agree To Tour Bangladesh In January

West Indies Agree To Tour Bangladesh In January

West Indies have agreed "in principle" to a tour of Bangladesh in January and February to play three oneday internationals (ODI) and two tests, the two countries' cricket boards announced on Tuesday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: December 15, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
West Indies Agree To Tour Bangladesh In January

West Indies have agreed “in principle” to a tour of Bangladesh in January and February to play three one-day internationals (ODI) and two tests, the two countries’ cricket boards announced on Tuesday.

The approval was made after recommendations from Cricket West Indies’ medical advisory committee, who inspected the COVID-19 protocols in place at two venues — Dhaka and Chittagong.

“CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the West Indies Players’ Association to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit,” it said in a statement.

West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Jan. 10 where they will go into quarantine. The ODI series is to be played from Jan. 20 followed by the test series on Feb. 3.

SCHEDULE

First ODI: Jan. 20 in Dhaka

Second ODI: Jan. 22 in Dhaka

Third ODI: Jan. 25 in Chittagong

First test: Feb. 3-7 in Chittagong

Second test: Feb. 11-15 in Dhaka

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches