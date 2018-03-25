West Indies Aim to Settle Scores With Afghanistan in Final

This is the Windies' maiden appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier after they failed to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by finishing outside the top eight on the ICC ODI Team Rankings at the September 30, 2017 cut-off.
Afghanistan played in the qualifiers in 2009 in South Africa and finished fifth, but did not compete in the 2014 qualifier after having progressed to the 2015 World Cup by virtue of finishing second to Ireland in the ICC World Cricket League Championship.
Sunday's winners will join Sri Lanka (1979), Zimbabwe (1982, 1986 and 1990), United Arab Emirates (1994), Bangladesh (1997), Netherlands (2001), Scotland (2005 and 2014) and Ireland (2009) to lift the silverware of one of the most competitive and keenly-contested tournaments on the cricket calendar.
Both the Windies and Afghanistan have already qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, to be staged in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, but tomorrow's final is expected to be another cut-throat match for a number of reasons.
The Windies, two-time former world champions, are yet to beat Afghanistan in this tournament, having lost their warm-up match by 29 runs after Dawlat Zadran's hat-trick. In the Super Six encounter, Afghanistan prevailed over the Caribbean side by three wickets following Mujeeb Rahman's three for 33 and Rahmat Shah's 68.
Rashid Khan, the world number-one ranked bowler, is just one wicket away from becoming the fastest to 100 wickets. He presently has 99 wickets from 43 ODIs, while Mitchell Starc achieved the 100-wicket milestone in his 52nd ODI.
On a head to head, Afghanistan lead the Windies 2-1, while their one match in St Lucia was a no-result.
Looking ahead to the final, the Windies captain Jason Holder said: "Obviously, it is a good opportunity to win the tournament. We felt we have done some really good things so far, we have obviously qualified for the World Cup, which was our first priority and obviously, coming into the final, it means a lot to us to finish off the tournament well and win it."
Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai said the match will be the biggest for his country and his side was looking forward to it.
"A final against the Windies, a side we all followed as young kids. I don't think it can get any bigger for Afghanistan," he said.
"For Afghanistan, the World Cup qualifier is a mini-World Cup and having now qualified for the World Cup, the target is to win this trophy and take it back to Kabul.
The people of Afghanistan want to see this trophy in Afghanistan and we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to fulfil their wishes," he added.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
asghar stanikzaichris gayledawlat zadranICC Cricket World Cup QualifiersICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2018Mujeeb RahmanWest Indies vs Afghanistan
First Published: March 25, 2018, 9:57 AM IST