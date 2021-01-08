West Indies All-rounder Romario Shepherd to Miss Bangladesh Tour After Testing Positive for Covid-19

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been ruled out of the tour of Bangladesh after having tested positive for coronavirus.

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been ruled out of the tour of Bangladesh after having tested positive for coronavirus. He will be replaced by Keon Harding. Shepherd is currently in his home town of Guyana where he is self isolating and thus will not be a part of the tour. His positive Covid-19 result came about after the first series of tests that were held by Cricket West Indies (CWI) ahead of the tour. The second round of tests all returned negative for the remainder of the squad, thus clearing them for travel for a tour that will see a depleted side be on the tour.

"In accordance with the established Government stipulations, Shepherd will remain in Guyana where he is undergoing a period of isolation that unfortunately will extend beyond the team's travel period," a CWI release stated on Friday (January 8).

"Following established medical protocols, CWI started the first of a series of COVID-19 tests, on all members of the Bangladesh touring party on January 2 and following receipt of the results today, CWI can confirm that all other members of the touring party have returned negative results. All members of the touring party took their second and final pre-travel COVID-19 test yesterday," it added.

The West Indies are already wihtout Test skipper Jason Holder, white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, all of whom have pulled out of the tour that includes three one-dayers and two Tests.

The reason cited by the players were down either to the Covid-19 pandemic or personal reasons. The tour gets underway on January 20 with the three-match ODI series, with all matches set to take place at Chattogram or Dhaka.

West Indies Squad for ODIs: Jason Mohammed (c), Sunil Ambris (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Keon Harding, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh jr

West Indies Squad for Tests: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican