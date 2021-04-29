- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Andre Russell Completes 6000 T20 Runs
The Birthday boy reached the landmark with a double off the first ball of the 16th over against Delhi Capitals
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has become the latest player to cross the 6000 runs mark in T20 cricket. He is the sixth player from the Caribbean Islands after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Bravo to reach this landmark.
The Birthday boy reached the landmark with a double off the first ball of the 16th over in Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad.
Apart from Kolkata Knight Riders and West Indies, the 33-year-old has played for Colombo Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Dhaka Dynamites, Islamabad United, Jamaica Tallawahs, Khulna Royal Bengals, Melbourne Renegades, Multan Sultans among others.
Russell has played 80 matches in the Indian Premier League, scoring 1635 runs at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 179.67 with his highest score being 88*. The West Indian all-rounder has bagged 68 wickets in IPL so far, at an economy rate of 9.08 and an average of 26.86.
This year, he has scored 118 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 151. He has scalped seven wickets in six games.KKR are having a forgettable season in the IPL, having lost four out of their opening six games.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule