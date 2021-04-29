West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Andre Russell Completes 6000 T20 Runs

West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has become the latest player to cross the 6000 runs mark in T20 cricket. He is the sixth player from the Caribbean Islands after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Bravo to reach this landmark.

The Birthday boy reached the landmark with a double off the first ball of the 16th over in Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad.

Apart from Kolkata Knight Riders and West Indies, the 33-year-old has played for Colombo Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Dhaka Dynamites, Islamabad United, Jamaica Tallawahs, Khulna Royal Bengals, Melbourne Renegades, Multan Sultans among others.

Russell has played 80 matches in the Indian Premier League, scoring 1635 runs at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 179.67 with his highest score being 88*. The West Indian all-rounder has bagged 68 wickets in IPL so far, at an economy rate of 9.08 and an average of 26.86.

This year, he has scored 118 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 151. He has scalped seven wickets in six games.KKR are having a forgettable season in the IPL, having lost four out of their opening six games.

