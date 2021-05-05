West Indies Announce Central Contracts For 2021-22: Mayers, Bonner Included But Chase Dropped

Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Nkrumah Bonner and Akeal Hosein have been handed maiden central contracts by the Cricket West Indies while Jason Holder is the only player to have received an all-formats contract. The big names to have been dropped from the contract list are Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell who are among 11 cricketers whose performances were not considered good enough to merit a contract.

The performances were evaluated for the period between April 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021. Mayers and Bonner were the main protagonists of West Indies’ thrilling Test series win over Bangladesh earlier in 2021.

However, all players who no longer have international retainer contracts have been offered an A* grade Regional Franchise Contract for the following year.

“Contracts offered for the 2021-22 period sees 18 players being retained, a decrease of 4 from last year. Jason Holder is the only player to retain his all-format contract due to his strong Test and T20I performances during the evaluation period,” West Indies Men’s chief of selectors Roger Harper said in a statement.

“There are several new players offered red ball contracts earned by their strong performances during the last period. A number of players were not retained because they did not meet the minimum requirements,” he added.

CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said.

List of players offered central contracts

All-Format Contracts: Jason Holder

Red Ball Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner*, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva*, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers* and Kemar Roach.

White Ball Contracts: Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein*, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Players who no longer have international retainer contracts

All Format Contracts: Roston Chase

Red Ball Contracts: Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich.

White Ball Contracts: Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here