West Indies Announce Squad for Pakistan, Netherlands Tour; Check Full Squad

Keacy Carty has become the first player from St. Maarten to be picked for the West Indies. The 25-year-old Carty and fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis were chosen for their first West Indies limited-overs international squad on Monday for short tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan. Seales and Lewis, however, have played at test level. Not considered for selection were former captain Jason Holder and top-order batters Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis. Holder is being rested to manage his workload, Hetmyer is home for the birth of his first child, and Lewis didn’t meet fitness criteria.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The 25-year-old Carty scored 57 and 49 against England in March in a test warmup game for the CWI President’s XI.

“We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings,” head selector Desmond Haynes said of the uncapped batter. “We saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies. We think he is a young batsman with great promise, and this is the kind of tour he can show he fits in.”

The West Indies and the Netherlands meet for their first time in an ODI series in Amstelveen, with matches on May 31, June 2 and 4. Rawalpindi will host the Pakistan ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12.

“We have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format,” Haynes said. “We have a week in The Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the Cricket World Cup in 2023.”

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here