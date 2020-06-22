Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

West Indies Batsmen Must Give Bowling Attack Enough Runs to Work With: Phil Simmons

The West Indies attack features Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and captain Jason Holder, with Alzarri Joseph -- tipped by Simmons to be a "big hit" -- also in the squad.

AFP |June 22, 2020, 9:13 PM IST
West Indies Batsmen Must Give Bowling Attack Enough Runs to Work With: Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons said his batsmen must hit the ground running in England to give their impressive pace attack totals to defend.

The tourists are stepping up their preparations for next month's three-Test series with an informal three-day game between squad members that starts on Tuesday.

That will be followed by an 11 v 11 match, more closely mirroring the conditions of a first-class game, in the run-up to the first Test, which starts in Southampton on July 8.

The West Indies attack features Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and captain Jason Holder, with Alzarri Joseph -- tipped by Simmons to be a "big hit" -- also in the squad.

But their batsmen have struggled to build big totals in recent years.

The West Indies beat England 2-1 in the Caribbean last year but have not won a Test series in England since 1988.

Simmons said the batsmen were showing good form in practice and the training matches would help the West Indies decide how they would structure the team.

"We've had occasions when we've toured and only after the first game we start really playing cricket so it's something we're trying to get out of our system and make sure we're ready to go when we get to Southampton," he said.

"Most of the senior batsmen are seasoned players," he added. "Mentally, I think they're tough. I just think we need to continue working on our skills."

- Stokes v Holder -

The series will feature a mouthwatering clash between the two top-ranked all-rounders in Test cricket -- West Indies skipper Holder and England vice-captain Ben Stokes.

"The rivalry is always there because I think Ben is the type of person who wants to be number one and Jason is up there," said Simmons.

"They're competitive in all aspects so I think that rivalry is going to be huge for this series."

The West Indies coach said his players had taken about a week to settle in to their bio-secure camp at Old Trafford, which will host the second and third Tests.

England are set to enter their own camp in Southampton on Tuesday.

Simmons, a former opening batsman, said the cricketers would show their backing for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the lead of the Premier League.

"We definitely are thinking about things we can do to show our solidarity for the movement," said the coach, who added the Caribbean side would talk with their England counterparts over what action to take.

Simmons said he had experienced racism in league cricket in England, though not at the county level.

"I have encountered it in the leagues," he said. "It's not a nice thing to face, especially in the leagues where you are by yourself sometimes. It affected my wife when I was up there."

Ben StokesEngland vs West IndiesJason HolderPhil Simmonstest cricketWisden Trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more