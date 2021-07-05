West Indies-bound Pakistan Test Squad to Undergo 10-day Conditioning Camp

The West Indies-bound Pakistan Test team players will attend a 10-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols at the National Stadium in Karachi from July 7. The camp will conclude on July 17, while the players will enter the bio-secure environment in a Lahore hotel on July 21 before departing for Barbados on July 26.

The camp will be supervised by National High Performance Centre coaches, headed by Saqlain Mushtaq (head of player development), and also include Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Umar Rashid (coach), Atiq-uz-Zaman (fielding coach), Imtiaz Ahmed (physiotherapist) and Saboor Ahmed (strength and conditioning coach).

In addition to the 11 Test players, including Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood, the selectors have also called six additional players. They are: Akif Javed, Irfanullah Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hassan, Mohammad Umar and Saifullah Bangash.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said on Monday that, “The 25 players and player-support personnel, along with five essential staff, underwent Covid-19 testing on July 4 and all have returned negative. As such, 30-member contingent will assemble in Karachi on Tuesday (July 6) where they will undergo second testing before the camp resumes on Wednesday (July 7)."

The Pakistan white-ball squad is in England to play three ODIs, beginning July 8, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, West Indies women’s team skipper Stafanie Taylor gave a commanding performance as she led her team to a six-wicket win over Pakistan women in the third T20 International to make a clean sweep of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here.

Stafanie took a hattrick in the final over to end with 4/17 as Pakistan were bundled out for 102 in 19.4 overs. She then top-scored with 43 not out on Sunday as the home team strolled to 106/4 off 19.1 overs to make it three wins in a row.

