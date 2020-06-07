Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite Joins Black Lives Matter March in London

A number of sports stars have joined anti-racism marches in the United Kingdom that have been held in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States.

IANS |June 7, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite Joins Black Lives Matter March in London

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite posted photos of him at a Black Lives Matter march in London. He posted pics of the protest march and one alongside English footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.

"The revolution will be televised. #blacklivesmatter," said the former West Indies T20 captain in a caption to one of his posts.

Heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua addressed the march that was held on Saturday. "The virus has been declared a pandemic," Joshua said. "This is out of control. And I'm not talking about COVID-19. The virus I'm talking about is called racism."

"We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being - based on what? Only their skin colour," the IBF, WBA and WBO world champion said.

"We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations - just like today, so well done Watford. We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting."

