CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » West Indies' Chris Gayle Rides Jet Ski in Maldives after IPL Suspension

West Indies' Chris Gayle Rides Jet Ski in Maldives after IPL Suspension

West Indies' Chris Gayle Rides Jet Ski in Maldives after IPL Suspension

While the other cricketers decided to return home after completing their quarantine period, Gayle decided to stay in the country and enjoy the hospitality.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who was part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad, is enjoying his stay in the Maldives following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). IPL suspension was announced on May 4 after the surge of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After the deferment of the cash-rich league, Gayle travelled to the Maldives, with other foreign stars, as many countries have suspended direct flights from India.

While the other cricketers decided to return home after completing their quarantine period, Gayle decided to stay in the country and enjoy the hospitality. And a look at his Instagram profile will tell you that Gayle is having the time of his life. Be it scuba diving, jet-skiing or enjoying the Maldives’ food, Gaye is having a blast.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed universe boss posted several pictures of himself on a jet ski on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

The post garnered more than 2.25 lakh likes within 24 hours.

Earlier, Gayle had posted a video of himself scuba diving in the Indian Ocean.

And the short clip was watched by over 233k times on the photo and video sharing application.

Gayle was representing Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. And much like his team, even Gayle struggled to get going with the bat. He scored just 178 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 133.83 and a mediocre average of 25.42.

Punjab was placed at the sixth spot in the IPL standings with just six points from eight games when the marquee event was called off.

Gayle started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2009 and since then he has played 140 games in the biggest cricket league of the world. Gayle is also the seventh-highest run-scorer in the history of the event with 4,950 runs under his name.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches