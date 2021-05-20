West Indies' Chris Gayle Rides Jet Ski in Maldives after IPL Suspension

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who was part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad, is enjoying his stay in the Maldives following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). IPL suspension was announced on May 4 after the surge of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After the deferment of the cash-rich league, Gayle travelled to the Maldives, with other foreign stars, as many countries have suspended direct flights from India.

While the other cricketers decided to return home after completing their quarantine period, Gayle decided to stay in the country and enjoy the hospitality. And a look at his Instagram profile will tell you that Gayle is having the time of his life. Be it scuba diving, jet-skiing or enjoying the Maldives’ food, Gaye is having a blast.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed universe boss posted several pictures of himself on a jet ski on Instagram

The post garnered more than 2.25 lakh likes within 24 hours.

Earlier, Gayle had posted a video of himself scuba diving in the Indian Ocean.

And the short clip was watched by over 233k times on the photo and video sharing application.

Gayle was representing Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. And much like his team, even Gayle struggled to get going with the bat. He scored just 178 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 133.83 and a mediocre average of 25.42.

Punjab was placed at the sixth spot in the IPL standings with just six points from eight games when the marquee event was called off.

Gayle started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2009 and since then he has played 140 games in the biggest cricket league of the world. Gayle is also the seventh-highest run-scorer in the history of the event with 4,950 runs under his name.

