West Indies Coach Phil Simmons in Self-isolation After Attending Funeral

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has left the 'family' bubble and is going to self-isolate over the coming days in Manchester, accoring to a report in The Daily Mail.
Simmons attended a funeral on Friday and as per the team's Covid-19 protocols, he must spend a minimum of five days away from the rest of the team.
Also, he must test negative for coronavirus, at the start and end of sel-isolation period, before resuming normal activities.
That means that the Windies team will miss the presence of their coach, in the build up to the first Test against England, that starts on July 8 at Southampton.
Having said that, he will be able to assess the warm up matches from his hotel balcony, whose rooms overlook the pitch at Rose Bowl. Till then Windies team would look to communicate through a walkie-talkie.
Few days back, Simmons had revealed that he had faced racism while playing cricket in England.
"I have encountered it in the leagues," he had said. "It's not a nice thing to face, especially in the leagues where you are by yourself sometimes. It affected my wife when I was up there."
Simmons, a former opening batsman, said the cricketers would show their backing for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the lead of the Premier League.
"We definitely are thinking about things we can do to show our solidarity for the movement," said the coach, who added the Caribbean side would talk with their England counterparts over what action to take.
