West Indies Coach Phil Simmons to Self-isolate After Attending Funeral, Twice Tests Negative for Coronavirus

West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in short-term self-isolation after being allowed to attend the funeral of his father-in-law and has since twice tested negative for coronavirus.

AFP |June 29, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
West Indies Coach Phil Simmons to Self-isolate After Attending Funeral, Twice Tests Negative for Coronavirus

West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in short-term self-isolation after being allowed to attend the funeral of his father-in-law and has since twice tested negative for coronavirus, team chiefs said Sunday.

Prior to the start of their three-Test tour of England, Simmons had already sought permission to leave the team's bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford in Manchester.

"The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)," said a statement.

Simmons travelled to the small private family cremation and returned on Friday.

Also Read: West Indies to Sport 'Black Lives Matter' Emblem on Shirt Collars During England Series

"Following his return, Simmons has been in self-isolation away from other members of the squad, exactly as had always been planned.

"He has so far undergone two COVID-19 tests since Friday – both of which came back negative.

"He will have another test on Wednesday before he will re-join the squad as they prepare for the three-match series against England."

The first Test of three against England gets underway in Southampton, another bio-secure location, on July 8.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

