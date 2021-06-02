CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » West Indies Cricket Coach Declares Support for Black Lives Matter

West Indies Cricket Coach Declares Support for Black Lives Matter

West Indies Cricket Coach Declares Support for Black Lives Matter

West Indies cricket team head coach Phil Simmons on Wednesday reaffirmed his team's support for the Black Lives Matter

  • IANS
  • Updated: June 2, 2021, 11:31 PM IST

West Indies cricket team head coach Phil Simmons on Wednesday reaffirmed his team’s support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the fight for justice and equality ahead of the team’s series against South Africa, beginning on June 10.

“What we saw during the tour of England was an historic moment and powerful message — a moment in sporting history that will be remembered for years to come,” said Simmons on Wednesday.

Sheldon Jackson Interview: ‘Which Law Says You Can’t Be Selected If You’re Above 30?’

“But more than that, it carried a message that reverberated around the world — that there is no place for racism and that as a West Indies team we will show our support for the cause as we strive for equality and justice for everyone everywhere to have a ‘level playing field’ on and off the field.”

Ideally, ICC World Test Championship Final Should Be Best of Three: Ravi Shastri

Last year, too, West Indies and England had taken a knee in support of the BLM movement ahead of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

It was in response to the death of George Floyd in the United States, which caused global outrage and protest, with leading NBA, NFL and English Premier League expressing solidarity with the movement.

South Africa will play two Test matches and five T20Is and will wind up their tour on July 3. While the Test matches will be played in St Lucia, all five T20Is will be played in Grenada.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches