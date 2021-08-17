West Indies Cricket Team’s Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The much-fancied 2021 edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup is all set to get underway from October 17, 2021. While the first round of the T20 Championship will be played in Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the Super 12 round alongside the semi-finals and the final.

In the Super 12 round, all the teams will be divided into two groups of six each. The first group has defending champions West Indies along with Australia, South Africa, and England. On the other hand, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand are placed in Group 2. Both the groups will be joined by two other qualifying teams from the first round.

The two-time champion West Indies are again favorites to stamp their authority in the shortest format of the game. The Caribbean side is laced with some of the best power-hitters including Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, and many more.

They will kick-start their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 with a match against runners-up England in Dubai on October 23. After playing another game in Dubai against South Africa on October 26, West Indies will move to Sharjah. The Caribbean will play a lone match against Qualifier B2 in Sharjah on October 29. The same will be followed by the Pollard-led side squaring off against Qualifier 1 and Australia on November 4 and November 6 respectively in Abu Dhabi.

The top two teams from Group 1 will then meet the top two teams from Group 2 for the knockout stage. The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the first semi-final on November 10. Dubai International Stadium will conduct the second semi-final on November 11 followed by the final on November 14.

Here’s a full list of West Indies Men’s cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

October 23, 2021: vs England, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

October 26, 2021: vs South Africa, Dubai (03:30 PM IST)

October 29, 2021: vs Qualifier (B2), Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

November 4, 2021: vs Qualifier (A1), Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

November 6, 2021: vs Australia, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

Telecast:

The Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Live-streaming:

All the matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

