West Indies Cricketer Nicholas Pooran Ties The Knot with Fiancée Alyssa Miguel | See Picture

Swashbuckling West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran on Tuesday tied the knot with fiancée Alyssa Miguel in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The ace wicketkeeper-batsman made the announcement about his marriage via his official Twitter handle. Sharing a snap from their special day, Pooran called Miguel the greatest blessing of his life.

Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life.Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dDzSX8zdSA — NickyP (@nicholas_47) June 1, 2021

Pooran had proposed to Miguel last year after the completion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). In IPL 2020, Pooran had attracted many followers and admiresr with his brilliant show with the bat. He scored 353 runs in 14 games at a staggering strike rate of 169.71 and an impressive average of 35.30. However, despite his heroics, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), now renamed to Punjab Kings (PBKS) did not manage to reach the playoff stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NickyP (@nicholaspooran)

Pooran was last in action during the first half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) before it was called off on May 4 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus. Pooran had a poor run in IPL 2021. He managed to score just 28 runs for PBKS and was dismissed for a duck on four occasions.

Pooran can return to field duties later this month when South Africa travel to West Indies for a two-match Test and five T20Is. The Test series would start on June 10. After the completion of the South Africa tour, West Indies will play host to Australia for the five-match T20I series and three-match ODIs.

The West Indies cricket board has scheduled as many as 15 T20I games as a build-up for the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup.

Pooran was also part of the West Indies squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. West Indies won the event 2-1. But he scored just 31 runs in three games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here