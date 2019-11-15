West Indies Cruise to 30-Run Win Over Afghanistan in First T20I

Courtesy a half-century by West Indies' Evin Lewis and a spell which saw Kesrick Williams pick up three wickets, West Indies cruised to a 30-run win over Afghanistan on Thursday in Lucknow in the first of three T20Is.
Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Mujeeb ur Rahman gave them the perfect start by dismissing Brandon King in the first over itself. It was Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis who put up an 87-run stand for the second wicket.
Lewis looked in sublime form as he crossed his fifty, and eventually fell on 68 runs off 41 balls and being chiefly responsible for the position West Indies found themselves in. Kieron Pollard then took over from where Lewis had left as he scored 32 runs off 22 balls on his T20 captaincy debut to help West Indies to 164/5.
As far as Afghanistan were concerned, Gulbadin Naib, who claimed 2/24 after missing the last two ODIs, was the pick of the bowlers, while openers Mujeeb and Mohammad Nabi were economical, returning 46 runs from their combined seven overs.
Afghanistan did not get off to a good start and found themselves at 7/2 in the initial stages of the second innings. They never really recovered from that point, with four of their batsmen getting off to starts but only managing between 20 and 30 runs.
The usually explosive Hazratullah Zazai was becalmed, taking 29 balls for his 23. In the end, the 30-run margin flatter the hosts, only reduced by Fareed Ahmad’s late blows.
Williams was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/17 from four overs, while Pollard’s 2/17 completed an excellent all-round day. Sheldon Cottrell was miserly, his two overs up top rewarding him with 1/5.
The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Saturday, 16 November.
