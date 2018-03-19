West Indies Defeat Zimbabwe, Move Closer to Clinching 2019 World Cup Spot

Chasing 290 to win, the two-time champions reached their target with six balls to spare after surviving a worrying mid-innings collapse.
The West Indies lead the Super Sixes qualifying table with six points but will still need to avoid defeat against Scotland on Wednesday in their last pool match to be sure of a place in next year's finals.
Zimbabwe, on five points, can still make the 2019 finals by beating the UAE on Thursday although the Scots, Ireland and Afghanistan all remain in contention for a spot in the showpiece in England and Wales.
Brendan Taylor top scored for Zimbabwe with 138 which included 20 boundaries and two sixes.
For the West Indies, Marlon Samuels smashed 86 off 80 balls with four sixes while Evin Lewis and Shai Hope also contributed half centuries.
Brief scores:
Zimbabwe 289 all out in 50 overs (B. Taylor 138; J. Holder 4-35) v West Indies 290-6 in 49 overs (M. Samuels 86, S. Hope 76, E. Lewis 64)
West Indies won by four wickets
Also Watch
-
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
ICC World Cup QualifierICC World Cup Qualifier 2018ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018West IndiesWest Indies vs. Zimbabwe
First Published: March 19, 2018, 9:35 PM IST