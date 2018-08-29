West Indies Fast Bowler Beaton Cleared to Resume Bowling After Reworking Action

Loading...
Beaton, 25, was reported for a suspect bowling action during a One-Day International between the Windies and New Zealand on 24 December last year. Subsequently he failed the independent assessment post which he was banned from bowling in international cricket in May 2018.
The right-arm seamer underwent remedial work on his action and a reassessment conducted at Loughborough University on August 13 has revealed that all of Beaton's deliveries are now within the 15-degree level permitted under the ICC bowling regulations.
The match officials will be provided with images and videos of Beaton's remodelled action and they are still at a liberty to report the pacer in future if they find the action suspect.
Beaton has turned out for the Windies in two ODIs to date.
First Published: August 29, 2018, 11:32 AM IST