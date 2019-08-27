Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2019

2ND INN

Bengaluru Blasters

158/9 (20.0)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers*

114/2 (12.0)

Hubli Tigers need 45 runs in 48 balls at 5.62 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85

AFP |August 27, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85

Cecil Wright's name will not rank alongside West Indies legends Viv Richards, Gary Sobers and Frank Worrell, but for longevity he outranks them all.

The fast bowler known affectionately as 'Cec' has announced he will retire in two weeks' time -- at the ripe old age of 85

Wright, who in his heyday represented Jamaica against Barbados, lining up against Sobers and Wes Hall, moved to England in 1959 and launched a career as a professional in the Central Lancashire League for Crompton.

After three years he decided to stay on in England and settled down after meeting his future wife Enid, then having a son.

Wright, who also played with Richards and Joel Garner, another of the great West Indies pace attack of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has taken over 7,000 wickets during a career spanning more than 60 years.

At one point he took 538 wickets in five seasons, averaging one every 27 balls.

"Pretty good going," said cricket Bible Wisden, referring to Wright's stamina.

Bit finally even he has accepted that the time has come to pull up stumps on his career.

"I wish I knew the reason for my longevity, but I couldn't tell you what it is," he told The Daily Mirror, who estimated that he had played in over two million games.

He once attributed his staying power to his love of traditional no frills Lancashire food such as hot pot.

"To be honest I eat anything that's going but I don't drink much, just the odd beer," he was quoted as saying.

"And I keep fit, although these days I use my age as an excuse to miss training.

"I find keeping active helps to ease aches and pains.

"I don't like to sit still and watch TV, I would rather have a walk or potter about in the garage.

Wright will bring down the final curtain on his career on Saturday September 7, turning out for Uppermill, near Oldham, against Pennine League side Springhead.

cecil wrightWest Indieswest indies bowler

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...