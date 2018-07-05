West Indies in Control After Dismissing Bangaldesh for Just 43 in First Test

The Windies started their reply with patience, seeing off the new ball before upping the pace in the third session, propelling themselves into a commanding position by the end of day one at 201/2 – a day Bangladesh won't wish to recall in a hurry.
Windies quick Kemar Roach produced a ferocious spell of fast bowling, removing the heart of Bangladesh’s batting line-up – Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah – on his way to his eighth five-wicket haul, becoming only the third cricketer alongside Monty Noble (1902) and Jacques Kallis (2002) to take five wickets in the space of 12 balls.
The 30-year-old produced stunning figures of 5-1-8-5 and claimed a wicket every six balls before hobbling off with a knee injury, leaving Miguel Cummins (3/11) and captain Jason Holder to clean up the lower order.
Earlier, Jason Holder won the toss and backed his bowlers, inserting Bangladesh on a green, moist wicket. His confidence was rewarded as Roach cruised to five wickets in the first hour by attacking both edges of the blade.
First up, Bangladesh's most explosive batsman, Tamim, nicked off to Dowrich with an indecisive prod – it was the 10th time Roach had dismissed the opener in international cricket – before Haque edged to Shai Hope in gully. Rahim and Shakib lasted just two deliveries each – the former lbw to a ball that jagged in, the latter edging to Holder at first slip.
When Mahmudullah edged his first ball behind, Roach secured his five-for and quite possibly the match, as Windies strolled into what could prove to be an unassailable position in this match. Despite going wicket-less, the in-form Shannon Gabriel, constantly a threat, was the perfect foil for Roach in the early stages of the onslaught.
When 18/5 turned into 34/6 – Cummins nabbed Liton Das, who skewed to Roston Chase at backward-point – it represented a useful partnership in the context of the innings. Liton, who scored 25 from 53 balls, switched to slog-mode and was the only Bangladesh batsman to reach double-figures – or face upwards of 13 deliveries.
Nurul Hasan departed before another run was added, squaring up to Cummins and edging to the grateful Holder, before the Windies quick claimed his third – Hasan nicking off to the slip cordon in what was becoming the story of the innings, this time via a tidy catch by Devon Smith.
Kamrul Islam then edged behind a rising Holder delivery to make it 35/9 before the skipper bowled Abu Jayed to remove the stunned Bangladesh for 43 before lunch.
In the early stages of the home side’s reply, Bangladesh’s bowlers couldn’t match Windies for pace and movement, despite beating the edge at times, with Shakib forced to introduce his own tweak after just 14 overs. Windies spinner Devendra Bishoo was not required in the first innings.
Nurul Hasan shelled a regulation chance after Devon Smith nicked behind off the bowling of Kamrul Islam, before a failed lbw review. The opener played with more freedom thereon, as Windies entered tea at 90 without loss.
Smith and Kaigg Brathwaite both reached their fifties before the former was dismissed by Abu Jayad, who picked up his first Test scalp with Hasan this time accepting the edge to make it 113/1.
Brathwaite and Kieran Powell ploughed on, though, as runs began to flow more freely. Windies had reached 194 by the time Powell departed two runs short of his fifty, when Mahmudullah drew an edge that was smartly grabbed by Liton.
Bishoo, the nightwatchman, entered the fray with two overs remaining, while Brathwaite ended the evening session with an assured 88 from 204 balls, as Windies finished the day with a 158-run lead with eight wickets remaining in their first innings.
First Published: July 5, 2018, 8:13 AM IST