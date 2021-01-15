West Indies Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. Tests Positive for Covid-19, Ruled Out of Bangladesh ODI Series

India vs Australia (TEST)

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has tested positive for Covid-19 and has subsequently been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, beginning January 20. Walsh, who is asymptomatic, first returned a negative test result on arrival into Bangladesh on the weekend, and then had a positive return on his test in Dhaka Wednesday. This result was verified by a second positive test on Thursday.

No primary contact to the leg-spinner has been established as the West Indies touring squad has remained in individual isolation since their arrival.

"Walsh remained isolated from the West Indies squad and is now under the care and supervision of the Team Physician, Dr Praimanand Singh," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

"Walsh will remain in isolation until he returns two negative PCR test results and therefore is unavailable to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh," the statement added.

The series, however, will go ahead as scheduled since all other members of the touring party have returned two negative tests after undergoing a total of four tests in the last 11 days.

The ODI series will start on January 20 and the first two matches will be played in Dhaka before the final match in Chattogram on January 25. The first Test in Chattogram will start from February 3 while the second Test will be played in Dhaka from February 11.

Earlier, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd had been ruled out of the tour of Bangladesh after having tested positive for coronavirus. He will be replaced by Keon Harding. Shepherd is currently in his home town of Guyana where he is self isolating and thus will not be a part of the tour. His positive Covid-19 result came about after the first series of tests that were held by Cricket West Indies (CWI) ahead of the tour. The second round of tests all returned negative for the remainder of the squad, thus clearing them for travel for a tour that will see a depleted side be on the tour.