starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

live
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

26 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

West Indies Legend Brian Lara Discharged From Hospital, Condition Normal

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
West Indies Legend Brian Lara Discharged From Hospital, Condition Normal

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara was given an all-clear and discharged from a Mumbai’s Global hospital on Wednesday (June 26), a day after he was admitted because of chest pain.

“He was discharged at 12 pm. His condition is normal,” Global hospital spokesman Parag Dhurke was quoted as saying by AFP.

Lara was rushed to hospital on Tuesday in Mumbai, where he is currently working for official ICC World Cup broadcasters Star Sports.

The 50-year-old Trinidadian underwent an angiography “as a precaution”, Dhurke said. “His health is good,” he added.

Star Sports officials were with Lara throughout his stay at the hospital in Parel. After his discharge, Lara returned to his hotel room and will continue to rest and recuperate for the next couple of days, according to sources close to the West Indian legend.

Earlier, late on Tuesday (June 25) night Lara reassured his fans and well-wishers of his health through an audio message.

"Hi, everyone. I know everyone is very concerned about what's happening. I think I just extended myself a bit too much in the gym this morning and was feeling a bit of pain in my chest and I felt it was best to see a doctor," Lara said.

"The pain continued, so obviously a lot of tests have been done. I am just chilling in my hospital bed watching England vs Australia. Hopefully, Australia can restrict England and beat them, not a big fan of England.

"I am just letting everyone know that I am fine, recovering and I'll be back in my hotel room tomorrow. A couple of tests came back already, the doctors are happy,” Lara had said in the message.

The legendary left-hander played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

He is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings. Lara celebrated his 50th birthday on May 2 in Mumbai, where he was fulfilling his TV commitments.​

brian larachest painmumbai hospitalWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more