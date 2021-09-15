West Indies Legend Michael Holding Announces Retirement from Commentary

West Indies cricket legend Michael Holding has announced his retirement from cricket commentary. The former West Indies pacer, who was also known as the ‘‘Whispering Death’ has been a part of Sky Sports’ commentary panel for over 20 years. Over the past one he has been hinting at retirement.

Last year, in April, he had revealed in a podcast that 2021 is going to be his last in front of the mic, “I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56."

“If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can’t just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me."

Holding, who represented West Indies in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs and has 391 international wickets under his name, had also said that he feels himself to be extremely lucky when he looks back at his career.

Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, garnered immense respect worldwide for his famous monologue on racism in sport and society at large in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

