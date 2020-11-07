CRICKETNEXT

West Indies Legend Michael Holding Appointed MCC Foundation Patron

The MCC Foundation, which is the Marylebone Cricket Club's charitable arm, runs a number of initiatives including offering coaching and playing opportunities to state-educated cricketers and mental health workshops

West Indies Legend Michael Holding Appointed MCC Foundation Patron

Former West Indies fast bowler turned broadcaster Michael Holding has been appointed as the MCC Foundation patron on Saturday. The Windies legend is a passionate advocate for equality in cricket and the wider community.

The MCC Foundation is the charitable arm of Marylebone Cricket Club and was created with the aim of enhancing lives through cricket.

Throughout a professional career that spanned 15 years, Holding, nicknamed 'Whispering Death', carved out a reputation as one of the best fast bowlers of all time.

Since retirement, he has worked as a commentator on Sky Sports' cricket coverage and, more recently, has earned praise as a powerful and eloquent advocate for racial equality both in the game and further afield.

"I am thrilled to support the MCC Foundation and its work to make cricket a game that champions respect and equality for all. Cricket has the power to heal divided communities, give hope in the most desperate of circumstances, and transform lives. There is much pain and prejudice in our world, but the Foundation is empowering and inspiring young people through cricket, so that they may build a brighter future," Holding said in a statement.

Sarah Fane, the newly appointed Director of the MCC Foundation, said: "Over the past year, important conversations around equality and diversity have occupied the public's consciousness. These have been discussed and felt across all areas of society. While cricket is more diverse than it has ever been, we recognise there are inequalities which still dog the sport, and we are determined to play our part in changing the landscape so that cricket becomes a reflection of the diversity of our nation.

"I was deeply moved by Michael's dignified and enlightening contribution to the debate on racism during the England -West Indies Test, and am proud to have him as our Patron," Fane added.

Earlier in October, actor, mental health advocate and cricket-lover Stephen Fry joined as a patron. Holding and Fry will join an already illustrious list which includes Claire Taylor, Mike Brearley, Mike Atherton, Mike Gatting.

