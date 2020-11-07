West Indies Legend Michael Holding Appointed MCC Foundation Patron

- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatMatch Ended156/6(20.0) RR 7.8
ZIM
PAK157/4(20.0) RR 7.8
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
West Indies Legend Michael Holding Appointed MCC Foundation Patron
The MCC Foundation, which is the Marylebone Cricket Club's charitable arm, runs a number of initiatives including offering coaching and playing opportunities to state-educated cricketers and mental health workshops
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Former West Indies fast bowler turned broadcaster Michael Holding has been appointed as the MCC Foundation patron on Saturday. The Windies legend is a passionate advocate for equality in cricket and the wider community.
The MCC Foundation is the charitable arm of Marylebone Cricket Club and was created with the aim of enhancing lives through cricket.
Throughout a professional career that spanned 15 years, Holding, nicknamed 'Whispering Death', carved out a reputation as one of the best fast bowlers of all time.
Since retirement, he has worked as a commentator on Sky Sports' cricket coverage and, more recently, has earned praise as a powerful and eloquent advocate for racial equality both in the game and further afield.
"I am thrilled to support the MCC Foundation and its work to make cricket a game that champions respect and equality for all. Cricket has the power to heal divided communities, give hope in the most desperate of circumstances, and transform lives. There is much pain and prejudice in our world, but the Foundation is empowering and inspiring young people through cricket, so that they may build a brighter future," Holding said in a statement.
Sarah Fane, the newly appointed Director of the MCC Foundation, said: "Over the past year, important conversations around equality and diversity have occupied the public's consciousness. These have been discussed and felt across all areas of society. While cricket is more diverse than it has ever been, we recognise there are inequalities which still dog the sport, and we are determined to play our part in changing the landscape so that cricket becomes a reflection of the diversity of our nation.
"I was deeply moved by Michael's dignified and enlightening contribution to the debate on racism during the England -West Indies Test, and am proud to have him as our Patron," Fane added.
Earlier in October, actor, mental health advocate and cricket-lover Stephen Fry joined as a patron. Holding and Fry will join an already illustrious list which includes Claire Taylor, Mike Brearley, Mike Atherton, Mike Gatting.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking