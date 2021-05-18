West Indies Name 18-Man Provisional Squad For Three Back-to-Back T20 Series

West Indies have named an 18 man provisional squad for three back-to-back five match T20I series against Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. That amounts to an many as 15 T20Is, the Men in Maroon will have a busy schedule ahead of them. Most of the players who features in 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka have managed to retain their place in the squad. This include: Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies are one of the contenders of ICC WT20 to be held later this year in October-November in India. The provisional squad will train at St Lucial before the first T20 match against South Africa in Grenada on June 26. The subsequent squad will be different for the games which will be picked from the provisional squad.

“The Provisional T20I Squad was put together with all T20I Home Series Matches against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in mind. This gives us the opportunity to continue to build towards the upcoming World Cup and to determine our best squad and our ideal eleven,” Roger Harper, lead selector Cricket West Indies said.

“These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. We have assembled a very solid squad — with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players, ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket,” coach Phil Simmons said.

“We are at that point where we have identified those who we will look to be the core of the squad to defend our World Cup title, so we want to make sure the upcoming matches create that environment — the way we train, the way we plan, the way we execute and the chemistry within the group. We won five years ago, so the next few weeks and months will be major steppingstones on the road towards defending our title and being World Champions for a third time.

