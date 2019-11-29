Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

West Indies Name Squads for India ODIs and T20Is

The Cricket West Indies selection panel on Thursday named the two squads which will face India in the ODI and T20I series in December.

November 29, 2019, 8:59 AM IST
Reigning World T20 champions West Indies will face India in three T20Is in Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai between December 6 and December 11. The two teams will then meet in three ODIs in Chennai, Vizag and Cuttack between December 15 and December 22.

The West Indies selectors have backed the players who recently played against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Speaking on the squad selection, head coach Phil Simmons said: "We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be more difficult. Our players really got the hang of things with the 3-0 series win in the ODIs against Afghanistan, and I believe we will move from strength to strength."

Simmons added: "The T20Is will give them chance to play and develop, and again, with no disrespect to Afghanistan, this should be a stronger T20 opposition and we will see how they perform against India.

"The next World T20 Cup is in Australia (2020) and the one after that is here in India (2021), so there is a lot of preparation to be done. We have given the players here a chance in this series and we know we have players outside who may be coming in later on as well, so it's good to give those who are here another opportunity."

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr., Kesrick Williams

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

