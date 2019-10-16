West Indies Names Squads for Afghanistan Series, King, Walsh Jr. Included

A number of fresh faces have been included in the West Indies squad for their upcoming limited overs series against Afghanistan in India, where they will also play a solitary Test.
Performances in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League have been rewarded by the selectors, with the tournament's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker Brandon King and Hayden Walsh Jr. being rewarded with maiden selections. Lendl Simmons, who finished second on the run charts, earned his first pick since 2017.
Top-order batsman King and leg-spinner Walsh Jr. have also been named in the ODI squad, along with Romario Shepherd, a right-arm seamer and lower-order batsman. Kieron Pollard has expectedly been named the captain of the limited overs teams, but former T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite could not find a spot in any of the squads.
Also excluded from the squads were the likes of Chris Gayle and Darren Bravo. Gayle's international future is the subject of ongoing debate, while Darren Bravo, who has played all five of West Indies’ Tests this year , and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, have both missed out on Test selection.
West Indies will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and a Test against Afghanistan in Dehradun in India between November 5 and December 1.
T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.
ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd.
Test squad: Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamrah Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph
