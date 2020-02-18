Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

West Indies Pacer Oshane Thomas Recovering after Car Accident

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas is recovering from injuries he sustained in a car crash on Sunday (February 16).

Cricketnext Staff |February 18, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
The 23=year old suffered the accident on Highway 2000 in St Catherine, Jamaica. Reports said that his car turned over after the collision took place.

Thomas was immediately transported to the hospital after the crash and was both responsive and conscious.

"WIPA extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica," the West Indies Players' Association said in a statement.

"Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital. WIPA's executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery."

Thomas has played 20 ODIs and 10 T20Is, picking up 27 and 9 wickets respectively in both formats. He turns 23 on Tuesday (February 18).

