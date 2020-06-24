Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Olten CC

94/8 (10.0)

Olten CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC*

56/6 (6.1)

Winterthur CC need 39 runs in 23 balls at 10.17 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Bengal Tigers CC

157/4 (20.0)

Bengal Tigers CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC*

37/3 (6.0)

Vantaa CC need 121 runs in 84 balls at 8.64 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

1ST INN

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club *

90 (19.4)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
v/s
Empire CC
Empire CC

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club elected to bat

West Indies' Raymon Reifer Bags Five Wickets in 11 Balls in Intra-squad Match

Left-arm bowler Raymon Reifer has presented a strong case for getting into the playing XI, when West Indies play against England in the upcoming Test series. The 29-year-old bagged five wickets in a span of 11 deliveries on day two of the West Indies’ intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.

June 24, 2020
He prouduced an inspiring spell and wreaked havoc on Jason Holder's XI, while playing for Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI. After batting first, the latter scored 275, while the opposition were in a strong position at 95/2, when Reifer came to the party.

He removed Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua da Silva, Holder, Sheyne Moseley and Rahkeem Cornwall to leave the opposition reeling at 111/7. Later they were dismissed for 193. He ended up with figures of 5/37.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is set to join the Test squad having regained his pace and fitness, head coach Phil Simmons had said.

The 32-year-old right-arm quick arrived in England as one of 11 reserve players, with doubts about his fitness following an ankle injury.

Simmons told British media on Monday Gabriel could join the touring party and that he was looking fit.

"The last week he's been at full tilt and he looks fit," added Simmons. "He's bowling as fast as I've seen him for a while so he's ready and close enough to the Test match."

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
