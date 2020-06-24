West Indies' Raymon Reifer Bags Five Wickets in 11 Balls in Intra-squad Match
Left-arm bowler Raymon Reifer has presented a strong case for getting into the playing XI, when West Indies play against England in the upcoming Test series. The 29-year-old bagged five wickets in a span of 11 deliveries on day two of the West Indies’ intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.
West Indies' Raymon Reifer Bags Five Wickets in 11 Balls in Intra-squad Match
Left-arm bowler Raymon Reifer has presented a strong case for getting into the playing XI, when West Indies play against England in the upcoming Test series. The 29-year-old bagged five wickets in a span of 11 deliveries on day two of the West Indies’ intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings