West Indies Recall Sheldon Cottrell & Shimron Hetmyer for ODI Series Against Australia

Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, left-handed opener Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Roston Chase have earned recall to West Indies ODI squad for the series against Australia this month. The ODIs will be played on July 20, 22 and 24 with all three matches scheduled as day-night encounters.

The series forms part of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI Super League where both teams will be aiming to win points to end as one of the top seven teams that will secure automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

“This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad," said chief selector Roger Harper.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock shared a 127-run second-wicket partnership which set up South Africa for a 25-run win over the West Indies in the fifth Twenty20 on Saturday and a 3-2 win in the series.

Markram made a career-best 70, beating his previous best of 63, and de Kock kept up an outstanding run of form with 60 from 42 balls as South Africa reached 168-4 after winning the toss.

Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 1-11 from his four overs and Kagiso Rabada dismissed Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran with consecutive balls in the 19th over as the Proteas restricted the West Indies to 143-9 to claim their first T20 series win in two years. It was also the first T20 series win for captain Temba Bavuma and coach Mark Boucher.

WI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

