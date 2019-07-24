starts in
days hours mins

West Indies Selectors Make Changes To ‘A’ Squad as Brathwaite, Dowrich Injured

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
West Indies Selectors Make Changes To ‘A’ Squad as Brathwaite, Dowrich Injured

The West Indies selectors were forced to make some last minute changes in the West Indies A squad ahead of the first Test against India A.

With injuries to opener Kraigg Brathwaite and wicketkeeper batsman Shane Dowrich, both have been asked to take rest for the first Test as a precautionary measure.

John Campbell who was supposed to feature in the A side for Tests was picked in the senior squad that would play the two Twenty20 internationals against India on the 3rd and 4th of August.

As a result, wicketkeeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton and opener Montcin Hodge have been named as replacements for the duo of Dowrich and Campbell respectively. Left handed opener Jeremy Solozano was called in for Brathwaite and will remain as cover in the next Test.

Shamarh Brooks was named as captain for the first Test and is expected to continue leading the side if Brathwaite is unable to play the final Test.

While the first Test between India A and West Indies A is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the second Test will start on the 1st of August at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Full Squad: Shamarh Brooks (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Miguel Cummins, Jahmar Hamilton, Montcin Hodge, Chemar Holder, Shermon Lewis, Raymon Reifer, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.

india aWest Indies A

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more