West Indies Selectors Make Changes To ‘A’ Squad as Brathwaite, Dowrich Injured

The West Indies selectors were forced to make some last minute changes in the West Indies A squad ahead of the first Test against India A.
With injuries to opener Kraigg Brathwaite and wicketkeeper batsman Shane Dowrich, both have been asked to take rest for the first Test as a precautionary measure.
John Campbell who was supposed to feature in the A side for Tests was picked in the senior squad that would play the two Twenty20 internationals against India on the 3rd and 4th of August.
As a result, wicketkeeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton and opener Montcin Hodge have been named as replacements for the duo of Dowrich and Campbell respectively. Left handed opener Jeremy Solozano was called in for Brathwaite and will remain as cover in the next Test.
Shamarh Brooks was named as captain for the first Test and is expected to continue leading the side if Brathwaite is unable to play the final Test.
While the first Test between India A and West Indies A is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the second Test will start on the 1st of August at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Full Squad: Shamarh Brooks (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Miguel Cummins, Jahmar Hamilton, Montcin Hodge, Chemar Holder, Shermon Lewis, Raymon Reifer, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.
