West Indies Set to Play India in Florida Next Year

India will play the Twenty20 part of the tour in Florida before traveling to the Caribbean for One-Day Internationals and Tests.
"There's full board support as part of our strategic plan over the next five years to bring regular games into the Americas," Cricket West Indies CEO Jonny Grave told ESPNcricinfo. "So, not always talking about USA, we're talking about Canada and other parts to try to grow the sport. The whole ICC strategic plan is around growing the game and we're huge advocates of Associate cricket.
“We're big advocates of playing in the Olympics even though one might argue that's quite complicated because effectively we'd be playing as the separate sovereign countries of the West Indies – but we don't have a problem with that."
The matches are likely to start at 9pm local time in order to tap into the Indian television market, while keeping in mind the comfort of the local fans. The last time India played Windies in Florida, in 2016, the games started at 10.30am local time under severe heat.
“That would be our aim," Grave said. "Clearly we have to discuss that with sponsors and broadcast partners, but realistically when you're playing India in the Caribbean you have to play either very late at night or very early in the day. If you're playing India, the passion of the India fans, they'll turn up whether you play at 11am or 9pm at night."
"England fans love coming to the Caribbean," he said. "Even though we have a big England tour of three Test matches, five ODIs and three T20Is, that would be a big decision to take matches out of the region, whereas the travelling India fan is [coming from the USA] and it's a growing market, so it's less of a risk to our region to have the England games in the Caribbean and the India matches [in Florida]."
First Published: August 25, 2018, 1:11 PM IST